Gurit erwirbt PH Windsolutions

PH Windsolutions ist spezialisiert auf innovative Rotorenblatt-Werkzeugautomationssysteme der neuesten Generation

(WK-intern) – Gurit Acquires PH Windsolutions

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announced that it has signed an acquisition agreement with PH Windsolutions for an undisclosed purchase price.

The transaction comprises the business of PH Windsolutions Inc., based in Montreal, Canada, including its staff, operating assets and product IP in the form of an asset deal, as well as PH Windsolutions B.V., based in Oldenzaal, The Netherlands. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of August 2017.

PH Windsolutions specializes in innovative wind blade mould automation systems of latest generation (mould turning systems, mould alignment and clamping systems, mould heating systems and shear web installation devices) and related installation and customer service. The company has also started to supply the aerospace industry with manufacturing automation systems.

Commenting on the acquisition agreement, Marc Robitaille, President of PH Windsolutions stated: “I am excited about the opportunities for the next level of automation development being presented by having direct access to the tool manufacturing team. This will result in further streamlining of the manufacturing process for our customers.”

This acquisition is targeted at further strengthening the Gurit Tooling technology position with latest automation systems. It further widens the addressable customer base for Gurit in the wind and aerospace markets. It also helps to achieve full global presence for Gurit Tooling, especially in the American region with the new location in Montreal, Canada, on top of the existing Gurit Tooling presence in Taicang, China and in Szczecin, Poland. Most importantly it adds a highly qualified team to the Gurit Tooling organisation for the future development of this successful business of the Gurit Group.

“We are delighted by this opportunity that will further strengthen our market leading position in wind blade mould making and create added value for our customers worldwide,” said Dr. Bing Chen, General Manager of Gurit Tooling.

Founded in 2008, PH Windsolutions currently employs 66 staff in total. The company generated a turnover of around CHF 12 million in 2016 with a strong year-on-year top-line growth. Gurit intends to integrate the acquired business activities into its Tooling Business Unit. The successful PH Windsolutions Management with Marc Robitaille as President and Ian Comishin as Director of Operation with their entire team are committed to staying with Gurit Tooling and jointly developing the combined business further with Dr. Bing Chen, General Manager of Gurit Tooling and his very successful team.

About Gurit:

The companies of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fiber reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Poland, Canada, the U.S.A., Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand, India and China.

