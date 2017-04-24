Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 17 – 21 April 2017

On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 04/2017.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 17 — 21 April 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 17 April 2017 – – – 18 April 2017 44,160 570.99 25,214,989 19 April 2017 14,280 576.16 8,227,513 20 April 2017 28,040 579.42 16,246,931 21 April 2017 23,520 574.12 13,503,194 Accumulated under the programme 1,133,643 536.74 608,476,690

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PM: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

World’s most powerful wind turbine / Pressebild

Weitere Beiträge: