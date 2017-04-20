Senvion geht mit der modularen Plattform-Serie 2.XM auf den indischen Markt

Senvion presents its largest 2 MW turbine series for India

Windergy in Neu-Delhi vom 25. bis 28. April

Portfolio addition to deliver state-of-the art technology at competitive LCoE

Hamburg: Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, is launching four new products in the market at Windergy India. The turbines in the two-megawatt class with the series name Senvion 2.XM come from a suitable acquisition made in summer 2016, and are available for sale in India with immediate effect and with installation in later 2017. The Senvion 2.XM modular platform is well adapted to Indian market and its climate conditions achieving constant yield at high temperatures up to +50 C. The modular concept of Senvion turbines enables to deliver cost competitive, robust and reliable product variants with four rotor sizes and specific towers with hub heights from 90 meters up to 120 meters.

Senvion’s four product variants include 2.4M110, 2.4M114 and 2.3M120, as well as the 2.3M124 with a rotor diameters from 110 to 124 meters and power ratings from 2.3 to 2.4 megawatts (MW) with the ability to deliver additional power solutions for specific sites. With this high modularity, Senvion can therefore propose to customers the most optimized wind plant solutions adapted to the wind conditions from very low wind to medium wind speeds delivering lowest LCoE (Levelized Cost of Energy). The full converter system and the advanced control technologies fulfill the current local regulatory and grid requirements.

Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, says: “Senvion has arrived in India – within a few short months after its market entrance was announced. With the launch of four products that have been optimized with Senvion technology, we can immediately offer our customers the right solutions for their wind power project in India. Further successful solutions and innovations will follow as the market demands in future.”

Amit Kansal, Managing Director of Senvion India, adds: “The Indian Wind Power market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. The transparent auction system set-up by the government is a welcome move in growing the demand for wind power from non-windy states. Senvion, with its global experience in high quality technology and participation in global auction markets, is ready to work with customers in India. With the new 2.XM products, Senvion meets the certification and the statutory rules and will Make-in-India to deliver high quality wind power solution and right LCoE. With our highly qualified team of sales, production and service experts, we are looking forward to delivering our customers optimum power in the future.”

Senvion will present the above-mentioned products at Windergy in New Delhi from April 25 to 28 for the first time. Start of production is planned within 2017.

Senvion at Windergy India: visit us at Hall2 and booth 102A.

About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location – with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The systems are designed at the Senvion TechCenter in Osterrönfeld and manufactured at its German plants in Husum (North Friesland), Trampe (Brandenburg) and Bremerhaven, as well as Portugal. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 6,600 wind turbines around the world. The company’s operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

