Führender schwedische Solartechnik-Anbieter Midsummer bietet komplette Metalldachsysteme an

Swedish leading solar energy technology provider Midsummer offers complete BIPV metal roof systems

(WK-intern) – Stockholm, Sweden – Midsummer, the Swedish leading technology provider of equipment for cost-effective manufacturing of flexible CIGS thin film solar cells, today announced the launch of a complete solution for BIPV metal roof systems together with the Swedish Metal roofing company Clix Steel Profile AB.

Midsummer has developed a rapid process for the production of flexible thin film solar cells using sputtering of all layers of the solar cell. This allows for scalable and cost-effective manufacturing of thin film solar cells.

Midsummer can now offer a complete BIPV metal roof system. Midsummer has teamed up with the Swedish company Clix Steel Profile AB, which has developed a metal roof system that is certified for slopes as low as 5°. The system has a unique fixing principle for its steel sheets and a very competitive pricing for DIY or professional use.

“We can now offer certified BIPV products with great aesthetics. The roof plates are produced with integrated lightweight flexible panels using any type of coated steel. The lightweight, flexible panel from Midsummer is integrated already at the factory, thereby reducing installation time and cost. All connectors are well protected for snow and ice and easily accessible if necessary”, said Sven Lindström, CEO of Midsummer.

Each panel are mounted on the roof plates using a high performance elastomeric butyl adhesive tape. The tape is designed to provide excellent tack and adhesion under outside condition in the field. The standing seam roof is then installed by linking the roof plates together in one step. Finally, the PV-modules are easily connected to a system with standard connectors. All connectors and junction boxes are hidden under the ridge capping and well protected for snow and ice. It can easily be accessible if necessary. There is no visible connectors, cables or junction boxes when the roof installation is complete.

Midsummer continues to develop its unique way of manufacturing flexible thin film CIGS solar cells on individual stainless steel substrates. The company’s versatile DUO deposition tool is now a proven commercial product and its R&D focus has been on increased cell efficiency, lightweight flexible modules and integration of these modules into roofing elements.

PM: Midsummer

Pressebild: DUO Solar Cell Manufacturing Equipment

Weitere Beiträge: