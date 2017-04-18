Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 10 – 14 April 2017

On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 04/2017.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 10 — 14 April 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 10 April 2017 11,540 567.15 6,544,959 11 April 2017 18,137 572.07 10,375,679 12 April 2017 19,392 575.50 11,160,144 13 April 2017 – – – 14 April 2017 – – – Accumulated under the programme 1,023,643 532.69 545,284,062

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

