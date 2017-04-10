O & M-Software steuert 96 Siemens Windturbinen mit einer Leistung von 315 MW

NEOEN chooses QOS Energy’s innovative O&M software to track performance at 315 MW Australian wind farm

(WK-intern) – Neoen, a leading renewable project developer and owner, has chosen QOS Energy’s innovative O&M management platform to monitor the performance of the 315 MW Hornsdale wind project, which will be amongst the largest wind farms operating in Australia once fully commissioned.

The project, consisting of 96 Siemens 3.2MW wind turbines, is being built in three stages; two of which have been completed.

Neoen has deployed Qantum®, the IEC compliant energy management SaaS powered by QOS Energy, to monitor the two first stages of the project.

One main benefit for Neoen is the fact that no additional hardware or system installation is required onsite to run the software, which allows for a swift and cost effective set-up of data acquisition processes. The platform gathers and analyses data generated by each turbine for all measured values using a secure VPN connection. Qantum® is compatible with every kind of wind turbine, communication standard or database connection protocol.

“We are very proud of the successful collaboration we have with Neoen for this important project. Our day-to-day challenge is to deliver best-in-class O&M analytics services for some of the largest renewable projects in the world. Project after project, Qantum® continues to showcase its powerful analytic and O&M performance capabilities,” said Fabrice Wacogne, Chief Customer Success Officer at QOS Energy.

Neoen can customise operating dashboards, analysis, KPIs, alerts, reports or contracts depending on their specific needs. The engineering team of QOS Energy has delivered bespoke performance indicators and KPIs for the whole wind farm, and custom operating dashboards have been delivered for each user type.

“We are very pleased with the first-class service provided by QOS Energy for this project. We can monitor the wind farm’s operational and financial performance as soon as each turbine is installed onsite,” concluded Laurent Francisci, Operations director Australia at Neoen.

About NEOEN

Neoen is an independent power producer, generating electricity from renewable sources (solar, wind or biomass). Neoen develops, finances, builds and operates plants and is active in France, Portugal, Australia, Mexico, Egypt, Mozambique, Jamaica, Zambia, Jordan and El Salvador. With a current operating base of 1GW, Neoen seeks to achieve installed power of over 3,000MW by 2020. Founded in 2008, the company is a subsidiary of Impala SAS (www.impala-sas.com), a diversified investment group with over 6,000 employees and a global presence, of Bpifrance (www.bpifrance.fr), the French public investment bank, and of private equity firm Omnes Capital (www.omnescapital.com).

About QOS Energy

As a software vendor specialised in energy information systems, QOS Energy has developed Qantum®, a web based energy management platform dedicated to renewable energy assets and smart grids. Qantum® enables increasing of power production, streamlining of operation and maintenance workflows and securing of return of investment for more than 4 000 facilities worldwide, including 3.5 GW of renewable power. QOS Energy has a presence in Europe, North America and Asia. www.qosenergy.com

PR: NEOEN

Picture Copyright: Neoen – Siemens

