CWind Phantom, der 27m Aluminium Katamaran Crew Transfer Vessel wurde eingeweiht

CWind Hosts Naming Ceremony for their Latest Vessel – CWind Phantom

(WK-intern) – Chelmsford, 10th April 2017. Last week, at Meridian Quay in Grimsby, we officially named our new vessel, the CWind Phantom.

CWind Phantom, the 27m aluminium catamaran Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV), is designed to offer greater flexibility to offshore renewables customers with the ability to work for longer stretches and in harsher environments, whilst still retaining the agility and speed required for work closer to shore.

Transporting technicians quickly, safely and comfortably to and from sites, even in tough weather conditions, is critical to offshore project performance. The CWind Phantom can carry up to 12 passengers, with berths for eight people overnight.

The CWind CTV fleet now totals 18, with access to additional cable installation and maintenance vessels as part of the Global Marine Group.

Having undergone a mini-refit since being purchased in February, the vessel is now ready and available for project work.

PR: CWind

