Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 27 – 31 March 2017

On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 27 – 31 March 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 27 March 2017 35,291 548.57 19,359,584 28 March 2017 29,682 547.54 16,252,207 29 March 2017 20,173 546.94 11,033,366 30 March 2017 15,000 560.27 8,403,998 31 March 2017 14,457 568.10 8,212,968 Accumulated under the programme 854,591 525.18 448,813,951



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

