Gamesa wartet 146 MW für Eolia Renovables in acht Windparks in Spanien

Gamesa to maintain 146 MW for Eolia Renovables at eight wind farms in Spain

(WK-intern) – The agreement includes the maintenance of this customer’s G90-2.0 MW turbines at several wind farms in Castile La Mancha

Gamesa, a global technology leader in wind energy, has secured a new agreement with Eolia Renovables, Spain’s leading independent renewable energy operator, for the provision of operations and maintenance services in respect of 146 MW of turbines located in Spain for five years, until 2022.

This marks the renewal of the agreement to operate and maintain this customer’s 73 G90-2.0 MW turbines, installed at eight wind farms throughout Castile La Mancha, which the company has been servicing since they were commissioned.

Gamesa’s end-to-end proposition in the wind power industry is rounded out by its operations and maintenance area, which services over 400 customers for which it maintains some 7,620 MW in Spain and over 16,690 MW in another 40 countries.

PR: Gamesa

Pressebild: Gamesa

