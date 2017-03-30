Vikram Solar und Wasser-Gen entwickeln einzigartige Trinkwasserlösungen für Indien

Vikram Solar ties up with Israel’s Water-Gen to introduce unique potable water solutions in India

(WK-intern) – Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd., the country’s leading Solar EPC and module manufacturer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel’s Water-Gen, a pioneer in air-to-water technology and a leader in water purification solutions, to develop and introduce their path-breaking portable water solutions in the country.

The technology developed by Water-Gen to create and store drinking water by harvesting condensation from the air, provides a potential solution to the clean and safe drinkable water crisis faced by India.

The larger objective of this collaboration is to make available drinking water to the remote locations of the country using its rich natural resources – air and humidity. The cost-effectiveness of the technology is an added bonus that will help make the solution available to the masses.

Combined with Vikram Solar’s technological prowess and expertise in the solar power domain, the attempt is to conceptualize a product most suitable for the Indian market requirements. Incorporating use of solar power into the Water-Gen technology is expected to further enhance the energy efficiency and thereby, the economic aspect of the process.

Mr. Gyanesh Chaudhary, MD & CEO, Vikram Solar Pvt. Ltd., shared on the occasion, “Vikram Solar has always been at the forefront of using technological innovation to address issues of critical importance to the health and well-being of both human life and eco-diversity. We are happy to collaborate with Water-Gen to see how we can merge the 2 products – solar and water, into a single offering and make it Renew, Restore, Revive, Refresh, and therefore Re-focus on building lives sustainably!”

Under the MoU, Water-Gen will share their technology and know-how with Vikram Solar to manufacture the products in India. Vikram Solar will be responsible for developing and managing the manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of the products. Initially, Vikram Solar will develop three categories of the product catering to industrial, commercial utilities, and residential segments. There would be further plans to establish a Research & Development center in India for the same. Vikram Solar plans a minimum investment of USD 100 million for the endeavour.

Mr. Mikhael Mirilashvili, President, Water-Gen Ltd., commented, “The Indian market is one with a critical need for our product, and hence presents a strong market potential. We were on the lookout for a partner with strong technological background and dominating business presence across the country for our venture. We are delighted to have found these qualities and more in Vikram Solar, and look forward to a successful and long association ahead.”

Water-Gen has been recognised globally for its innovations. Fast Company magazine has ranked it among the world’s Most Innovative Companies for 2014, along with Google, Apple, Twitter, etc. Frost and Sullivan acknowledged its contributions with the European Technology Innovation Leadership Award for 2014. Water-Gen’s unique Atmospheric Water-Generation Unit uses its “GENius” heat exchanger to chill air and condense water vapor, quickly generating clean drinking water from the air and from polluted water, efficiently and cheaply in almost any climate and with a minimal use of energy and electricity. The clean air is passed through the heat exchanger system where it gets dehumidified. The water is then removed from the air and collected in a tank inside the unit. From there the water is passed through an extensive water filtration system, which cleans it from possible chemical and microbiological contaminations. The water generator is more energy efficient than that of other such companies as it uses the cooled air created by the unit to chill incoming air. The system can produce 250-800 liters of potable water a day depending on temperature and humidity conditions.

About Vikram Solar:

Vikram Solar is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in high efficiency PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions. With international presence in 5 continents, the company is an active contributor in shaping the solar revolution across continents. Carrying forward the extensive manufacturing experience of the Vikram Group, Vikram Solar, since 2006, is building on a 4-decade-old success story. Vikram Solar’s annual PV Module production capacity stands at 0.5 GW, and the company is further expanding it to 2 GW by FY 2020. The company’s products are designed to the highest standards of quality, reliability and performance. As a fully forward- integrated Solar EPC contractor, Vikram Solar deploys world- class technology to design, install and commission solar projects worldwide.

PM: Vikram Solar

