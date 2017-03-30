Vestas receives first order with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for 148 MW order in the United States

The order is Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ first equity investment in onshore wind in the U.S. and expands Vestas’ 3 MW platform in the world’s second largest wind market.

(WK-intern) – Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in the U.S. from a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for 43 V126-3.45 MW turbines for the Bearkat I Wind Project in Texas.

The order underlines the 3 MW platform’s growing presence in and ideal fit for the U.S. wind belt. Bearkat I has a total capacity of 196.7 MW and includes 57 V126 3.45 MW turbines.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement. The AOM5000 service contract is a full-scope service package designed to maximize uptime and energy production and the 20-year term will ensure optimized performance for the lifetime of the project.

The Bearkat I Wind Project will deliver substantial economic impact for both the local and state economies, including funds from additional tax revenue, landowner payments and other contributions to the local community, as well as the creation of both part-time and full-time permanent local jobs.

“It is a great pleasure for CIP to have Vestas on our side for our investment in Bearkat I. Vestas’ strong and longstanding presence in the market is reassuring for their quality services while our early involvement in Bearkat I has allowed us to optimize the project and create an attractive investment opportunity,” said Christian Skakkebæk, Senior Partner in CIP.

Delivery is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, with commissioning planned for the end of 2017.

“We are honored to partner with CIP on their first investment in the U.S. and expand our 3 MW platform footprint even further,” said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “Texas and the rest of the wind belt are traditionally 2 MW territory, but we’ve shown yet again that we can deliver a winning cost of energy in that region with both our 2 MW and 3 MW platforms and that provides tremendous flexibility and competitive advantage for our customers.”

Since its debut, nearly 2,000 MW of V126-3.45MW turbines and the previous 3.0 MW and 3.3 MW rating variants have been installed globally.

With more than 20,000 MW installed and 22,000 wind jobs, Texas leads the nation in wind energy deployment and employment, and produces more wind energy then the next three states combined.

Press release from Vestas-American Wind Technology, Portland, USA

Vestas erhält Auftrag in U.S. / Pressebild

