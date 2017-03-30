Vestas erhält drei Aufträge aus China

Vestas receives 55 MW order in China

(WK-intern) – The firm and unconditional order highlights the 2 MW platform’s competitiveness continued presence in China.

Delivery and commissioning are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2017.

Customer, project and specific turbine names have not been disclosed at the customer’s request.

Vestas receives order for low wind site in China

The order includes 24 V110-2.0 MW turbines with hub heights of 137 meters.

The firm and unconditional order was placed by long-term customer HECIC-New Energy and is for the Liutai project, located in Changli County of Qinhuangdao City in central eastern China’s Hebei Province. The project features hub heights of 137 meters to maximise energy production within the project site’s low wind conditions.

“With this order, we strengthen our partnership with HECIC and highlight the competitiveness of Vestas’ offerings in low wind conditions in China. We are confident that the reliable performance of Vestas’ technology and service solutions, including our high tower solution, will deliver a strong business case for our customer at the low wind conditions,” said Ken Xu, Sales VP of Vestas China.

The order also includes a two-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service contract in which Vestas guarantees a defined level of availability and performance.

Delivery and commissioning are expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Vestas receives 55 MW order in China

The firm and unconditional order highlights the 2 MW platform’s competitiveness continued presence in China.

Delivery and commissioning are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2017.

Customer, project and specific turbine names have not been disclosed at the customer’s request.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with close to 82 GW of wind turbines in 76 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 71 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,800 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

PR: Vestas

Weitere Beiträge: