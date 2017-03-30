Vollständiges WWEC2017 Programm jetzt online: Treffen Sie 100 Lautsprecher aus 40 Ländern!

Full WWEC2017 Programme Now Online: Meet 100 Speakers from 40 Countries!

(WK-intern) – Discounted Registration Extended Till 10 April!

Bonn/Malmö – The forthcoming 16th World Wind Energy Conference & Exhibition “Popular and Participatory Wind Power” will become the most important international wind energy event of the year.

More than 500 experts from 40 countries are expected to attend WWEC2017, amongst them top wind and renewable energy experts from all over the world – from science, industry, governments and international organizations.

The WWEC2017 will tackle the main theme Popular and Participatory Wind Power. WWEC2017 will focus on how the transition towards a renewable energy supply can build on strong social support through participatory approaches. Dedicated and interactive sessions will tackle the topics of social participation and community power as well as related successful national and international policies.

Another core topic of WWEC2017 is how wind power can play a role in a full renewable energy supply system and which business models could be applied. Several sessions deal with integrated system solutions, on large scale as well as in the off-grid sector. Also other technical aspects, from wind resource assessment to technological requirements for arctic climate, are on the agenda.

The plenary panel on the first day of WWEC2017 will deal with the current situation on the Nordic wind power markets, the crisis of the certificate scheme and how to overcome it. Panelists will include wind power experts and top decision-makers from all Nordic countries, including Swedish Energy Minister Ibrahim Baylan.

The complete programme of the WWEC2017, as prepared by the WWEC2017 International Programme Committee, has been published today: 100 speakers will present all important aspects of wind power utilization in 25 sessions. The full conference programme is available on the conference website: https://wwec2017.com/program/

The deadline for early bird registration has been extended till 10 April 2017 – don’t miss it and join the World of Wind Energy in Malmö!

Stay comfortable at the conference venue and book today when you register for the event your accommodation at the Clarion Hotel & Congress Malmö Live. Limited access to the special offers at this hotel – first come, first serve!

Companies and other organizations interested in presenting their products and services can still take part in the WWEC2017 exhibition.

For more information about WWEC2017, please visit: www.wwec2017.com

