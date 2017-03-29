MHI Vestas Offshore Wind unterzeichnet Vertrag für Borssele III und IV in den Niederlanden

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind wird die Offshore Windparks mit Windanlagen beliefern!

(WK-intern) – MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has signed a conditional agreement for the Borssele III and IV offshore projects in the Netherlands.

The projects are to be delivered by MHI Vestas Offshore Wind and will not enter into the order backlog of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

If and when the projects translate into a firm and unconditional order, Vestas Wind Systems A/S will disclose a company announcement about this.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

World’s most powerful wind turbine / Pressebild

Weitere Beiträge: