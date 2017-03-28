Vestas – Transaktionen im Zusammenhang mit dem Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Zeitraum vom 20. bis 24. März 2017

Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 20 – 24 March 2017

(WK-intern) – On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 04/2017.

The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 20 — 24 March 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 20 March 2017 10,280 531.57 5,464,515 21 March 2017 37,000 537.47 19,886,349 22 March 2017 10,000 527.55 5,275,498 23 March 2017 13,120 540.66 7,093,432 24 March 2017 16,101 547.75 8,819,265 Accumulated under the programme 739,988 521.02 385,551,829

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



