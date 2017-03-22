Nordic Chair of the Year 2016: Vestas hat einen erfolgreichen Top-Manager

Bert Nordberg named Nordic chairman of the year

(WK-intern) – Following his award as Chairman of the year 2016 in Denmark, Bert Nordberg has been named Nordic Chair of the Year 2016, facing off competition from Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

Awarded by Styreinformasjon and Føretags Ekonomiska Foreningen at an event at KPMG’s offices in Stockholm, Nordic Chair of the Year 2016 recognises the best board directors in the Nordic region and aims to inspire other board of directors.

On naming Bert Nordberg Nordic Chair of the Year 2016 the jury highlighted Mr. Nordberg’s leadership throughout Vestas’ turnaround and journey to year-on-year revenue growth and profitability as key to their choice. To this end, 2016 was a record year for Vestas, delivering record numbers on revenue, net profit, order intake, and return on invested capital (ROIC).

Chair of the jury, Gunnar Eckbo, says: “Vestas has been through a successful turnaround including changes in top management and has as a result achieved great top- and bottom line growth. Key to this has been Bert Nordberg’s ability to build a diverse and independent board of directors with a wide range of competencies, which serves as inspiration to other Nordic Chairs and board members”.

Having received the award, Bert Nordberg comments: “As a Swede, it was a great honour to be awarded Chair of the Year in Denmark last year, but I’m even more proud to pick up this award in competition with great director colleagues from Norway, Sweden and Finland. With the great work from Vestas’ board of directors and employees, Vestas’ market cap has grown around 2,000 percent since I became chairman, and this award is a recognition to everyone who has taken part in this amazing journey”.

Previous winners of Nordic Chair of the Year include chairman of Chr. Hansen, Ole Andersen (2015), chairman of Metsä Board, Kari Jordan (2014), and chairman of Lego, Niels Jacobsen (2014) among others.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with close to 82 GW of wind turbines in 76 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 71 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,800 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, Denmark

