Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 13 – 17 March 2017

On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 04/2017.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 13 – 17 March 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 13 March 2017 32,640 526.11 17,172,070 14 March 2017 11,700 523.27 6,122,272 15 March 2017 29,361 524.76 15,407,478 16 March 2017 47,826 527.97 25,250,708 17 March 2017 11,164 529.58 5,912,193 Accumulated under the programme 653,487 518.78 339,012,770



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Pressebild: Vestas-V110

Weitere Beiträge: