Senvion baut ersten Windpark der Republik Irland

Senvion landet ersten irischen Vertrag – Das Engagement für neue Märkte geht weiter

(WK-intern) – Senvion lands first Irish contract – Commitment to new markets continues

Hamburg/Edinburgh: Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has signed its first contract in the Republic of Ireland with renewable energy investor NTR on behalf of NTR’s wind investment fund.

The contract will see Senvion supply five MM82 wind turbines for the Teevurcher wind farm in County Meath. Once operational, the project will have an installed capacity of 10.25 megawatts and will generate enough renewable electricity to power over 7000 Irish households annually.

Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, said: “The contract for Teevurcher wind farm is a significant milestone which reflects the clear global growth strategy of Senvion. The Republic of Ireland offers promising opportunities for Senvion and we look forward to building on further success thanks to our diverse portfolio of products which is well suited to the wind conditions there.”

Turbine components will start to be delivered to the site in summer 2017 and installation and commissioning is due to be completed towards the end of the year. Senvion also concluded a long term service and maintenance contract with NTR for the project. This is the second contract to be signed between Senvion and NTR following the conclusion of the agreement last year to supply turbines for the Quixwood Moor wind farm in the Scottish Borders.

Guy Madgwick, Managing Director of Senvion Northern Europe, said: “We are delighted to conclude our first contract in the Republic of Ireland. We are especially pleased to continue our existing partnership with NTR and we look forward to further building on this successful relationship in the future.”

Joe Dalton, Asset Management Director of NTR plc said; “The Senvion MM turbines have an enviable reputation for long-term reliability and performance – features which are critical for our investment approach. We are very pleased to be associated with Senvion’s entrance into the Republic of Ireland wind market.”

Senvion will be exhibiting at the IWEA Spring Conference in Dublin on 28 and 29th March.

About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location – with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The systems are designed at the Senvion TechCenter in Osterrönfeld and manufactured at its German plants in Husum (North Friesland), Trampe (Brandenburg) and Bremerhaven, as well as Portugal. With approximately 4,500 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 6,600 wind turbines around the world. The company’s operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

NTR Wind 1 Fund:

NTR Wind 1 Fund was launched in 2015 by NTR plc to invest in onshore wind projects in Ireland and the UK. LP investors of the fund are NTR plc, Legal & General Capital, Strathclyde Pension Fund and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund. With almost 40 years of experience in investing in and managing infrastructure assets, NTR plc now applies that expertise on behalf of investors who wish to avail of the attractive, reliable cash flows that quality sustainable infrastructure assets can provide.

PR: Senvion

Service Senvion / Foto: HB

Weitere Beiträge: