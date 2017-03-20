Dänische Regierung baut Windkraftanlagen-Testzentren weiter aus

An vier neuen Standorten sollen 10 MW-Turbinen von bis zu 330 Metern Höhe erbaut und getestet werden.

(WK-intern) – Østerild and Høvsøre test sites to be expanded

Together with the Social Democrats, the Danish People’s Party, and the Socialist People’s Party, the Danish government has entered into an agreement to expand the national test centres for wind turbines at Østerild and Høvsøre with a total of four new test stands.

The agreement will support Denmark’s strong position within advanced production of wind technology.

By Charlotte Boman Hede

The Danish government has just decided that Denmark’s two national wind turbine test centres in Østerild and Høvsøre are to be expanded with a total of four new sites while facilitating taller test turbines.

Today, there are five test stands at the test station for large wind turbines at Høvsøre, while there are seven test stands at the national test centre for large wind turbines at Østerild. In future, there will be a total of 16 stands at the two centres—seven test stands at Høvsøre and nine test stands at Østerild.

At the same time, it will be possible to erect taller test turbines of up to 330 metres at the Østerild test centre and 200 metres at Høvsøre. In comparison, the Eifel Tower in Paris is 300 metres tall.

PR: Dänischen Technischen Universität (DTU)

Pressebild: Dänischen Technischen Universität (DTU)

Weitere Beiträge: