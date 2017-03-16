Wiederaufnahme der Marktaktivitäten von Vestas in der Ukraine

Vestas erhält 41 MW Auftrag aus der Ukraine

Vestas receives 41 MW order in Ukraine

Adding to Vestas‘ re-start of market activities in Ukraine in late 2016, Vindkraft Tavriya LLC has ordered 12 V126-3.45 MW turbines for the Novotroitsk wind park.

The firm and unconditional order comprises supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution. The wind park is located at Overyanovka village, Novotroitsk district, in the Kherson province in southern Ukraine. Wind turbine delivery and commissioning is planned for the third quarter of 2017.

„We are pleased to continue our partnership with Vestas and we highly appreciate Vestas‘ technology, experience and operational excellence and are looking forward to the successful completion of the Novotroitsk wind power plant,“ states Carl Sturen, President of Vindkraft Tavriya LLC.

„Our technology seeks to maximise value for our customer through low cost of energy, business case certainty and being easy-to-work-with and the recent uptake in activity in Ukraine shows our ability to meet our customers‘ needs“, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Central Europe. „We look forward to build on our momentum and further contribute to the overall growth of renewable and energy production in Ukraine.“

