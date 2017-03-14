Uhl Windkraft bestellt neun Vestas V136-3.45 MW Windanlagen

Vestas receives order for 31 MW of V136-3.45 MW turbines in southern Germany

(WK-intern) – Uhl Windkraft Projektierung GmbH & Co. KG orders nine V136-3.45 MW with Large Diameter Steel Towers (LDST) for the Kohlenstraße wind power plant in Baden-Württemberg.

The firm and unconditional order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service agreement and a VestasOnline® SCADA solution.

Wind turbine delivery and commissioning is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2017.

“Working with Vestas on the Kohlenstraße wind park feels like a secure and natural choice. Vestas’ support and flexibility during the development of the project, the performance of the V136-3.45 MW, and the service solution offering optimal performance are the main reasons behind our decision to once again rely on Vestas as our partner on wind energy solutions,” Franz Uhl, Managing Director at Uhl Windkraft Projektierung GmbH & Co. KG.

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Central Europe states: ”This order is the result of our intensified partnership with Uhl Windkraft Projektierung GmbH & Co. KG and the V136-3.4.5 MW turbine’s competitiveness in Germany. By using our Large Diameter Steel Tower (LDST) the site will feature hub heights of 149m to maximise energy output in low-wind conditions, highlighting how Vestas is raising the bar for low-wind site performance.”

PM: Vestas

Vestas Windanlagen / Pressebild

