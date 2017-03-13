Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme – during the period 6-10 March 2017

On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 04/2017.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the „Safe Harbour“ rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas‘ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 6-10 March 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 06 March 2017 22,593 523.40 11,825,108 07 March 2017 21,240 522.96 11,107,732 08 March 2017 8,920 525.92 4,691,190 09 March 2017 22,555 521.51 11,762,604 10 March 2017 7,000 522.54 3,657,780 Accumulated under the programme 520,796 516.80 269,148,048

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

