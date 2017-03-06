Vestas gewinnt 50 MW-Auftrag in Norwegen

Fortum hat einen Auftrag über 14 V126-3.45 MW-Turbinen mit Power Optimized Modes auf 3,6 MW an Vestas vergeben.

Vestas wins 50 MW order in Norway

Fortum has placed an order for 14 V126-3.45 MW turbines with Power Optimised Modes to 3.6 MW, demonstrating the competitiveness of Vestas V126-3.45 MW in the Nordic region.

The firm and unconditional order is for the Ånstadblåheia wind park in the municipality of Sortland, continuing the momentum Vestas has built in Norway. The contract includes supply and installation of the wind turbines, as well as a 5-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement. Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018. With combined orders of close to 1,500 MW in Norway, Sweden and Finland, the V126-3.45 MW and the previous 3.0 MW and 3.3 MW rating variants are proving how the right technology can provide a strong business case in the Nordic region.

„Ånstadblåheia is an excellent wind site and yet another milestone in our strategy to expand within renewable energy. Vestas‘ continuous technology development, as we see it in V126-3.45 MW’s performance, was key in our decision to choose Vestas for the project,“ says Philippe Stohr, Vice President of Wind Power at Fortum.

Klaus Steen Mortensen, President at Vestas Northern Europe, adds: „Building on our good relationship from Solberg wind park in Sweden, we are proud that Fortum has again chosen Vestas and opted for our V126-3.45 MW for their Ånstadblåheia wind power plant in Norway. Vestas has the industry’s most versatile products and this project underlines our ability to provide the right technology solutions for the challenging market conditions of the Nordic region.“

Vestas V126-3.45 MW turbines / Pressebild

