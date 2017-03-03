Vestas ruft die Aktionäre zur Hauptversammlung nach Copenhagen Dänemark

To the shareholders of Vestas Wind Systems A/S

(WK-intern) – Gemäß § 4 der Satzung werden Sie am Donnerstag, den 6. April 2017 um 13:00 Uhr (MEZ) im Crowne Plaza Copenhagen zur Hauptversammlung der Vestas Wind Systems A / S einberufen.

Pursuant to article 4 of the articles of association, you are hereby convened for the Annual General Meeting of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Company Reg. No 10403782) on Thursday, 6 April 2017 at 1:00pm (CET) at Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Towers, Ørestads Boulevard 114-118, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Attachments:

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Vestas Wind Systems A/S

