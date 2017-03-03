EVN Naturkraft aus Österreich bestellt Windpark bei Vestas

Der Windpark wird aus V112-3.3 MW-Turbinen mit einer Nabenhöhe von 140m und V126-3.3 MW-Turbinen mit einer Nabenhöhe von 137m aufgebaut.

(WK-intern) – Die Bestellung umfasst die Lieferung und Inbetriebnahme der Windenergieanlagen zusammen mit einer VestasOnline® Business SCADA-Lösung.

Vestas wins 33 MW order in Austria

evn naturkraft Erzeugungsgesellschaft m.b.H. has placed an order for 33 MW of V112-3.3 MW and V126-3.3 MW turbines for the Sommerein wind power plant in Lower Austria.

The project will employ a customised solution consisting of V112-3.3 MW turbines with a hub height of 140m and V126-3.3 MW turbines with a hub height of 137m, demonstrating the versatility of Vestas‘ product portfolio. The firm and unconditional order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines along with a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution.

The turbines will be installed in Sommerein in Lower Austria with wind turbine delivery and commissioning expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018.

„To achieve the lowest cost of energy at the Sommerein site, evn naturkraft Erzeugungsgesellschaft m. b. H. needed a customised wind solution, and our versatile 3 MW platform enables exactly that through different hub heights and rotor diameters, offering superior annual energy production for the site. Together with our long-term customer evn naturkraft Erzeugungsgesellschaft m.b.H., we look forward to raising the bar for low-wind site performance“, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Central Europe.

