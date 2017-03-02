Vestas: Clive Turton wird neuer Regionalpräsident von SBU ASP, Kebao Yang wird neuer Regionalpräsident von SBU CHI

Nach der Ankündigung der vergangenen Woche, dass Vestas zwei neue Sales Business Units (SBU) für Asien-Pazifik und China etablieren wird

(WK-intern) – Vestas announces President and Group Senior Vice President for Asia-Pacific Sales Business Unit

Following last week’s announcement that Vestas will establish two new Sales Business Units (SBU) to cover Asia-Pacific and China, Clive Turton is announced as President of SBU ASP per 1 April 2017.

To strengthen Vestas‘ presence and market position in strategic and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and China, Vestas announced last week that the current SBU APC will be re-organised into two new SBUs for the region per 1 April 2017: SBU CHI, covering China and Mongolia and SBU ASP, covering all other Asia-Pacific countries, including India.

Vestas is happy to announce that Clive Turton will take up the position as regional president of SBU ASP on 1 April 2017. Based in Singapore, Mr. Turton comes with more than 15 years of experience from Asia-Pacific markets, most recently as the CEO of Asia Power Development Platform, a power generation development company established through a joint venture between Australian financial services provider, Macquarie and German power generation company, STEAG.

Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Juan Araluce comments: „Clive Turton has great experience with operating in all Asia-Pacific markets and his insights to the extensive region will be instrumental to strengthening our market understanding and customer intimacy. His solid business development background and operational understanding in combination with his financial and advisory skills will further develop and strengthen Vestas‘ position in these important markets.“

Last week Mr. Kebao Yang was announced as President and Group Senior Vice President of SBU CHI as of 20 March.

About Clive Turton

Clive Turton has over 15 years of experience in Asia-Pacific, and has built and managed businesses across all markets in the region; from South East Asia, China, and India to Korea, Japan and Australia. His background is within business development, asset management, banking and law.

Clive comes from a position as the CEO of Asia Power Development Platform (APDP), a power generation development company established through a joint venture between Australian financial services provider, Macquarie and German power generation company, STEAG. APDP is focused on the development, construction and operation of power generation assets in South East Asia.

Clive also has strong leadership and commercial experience from his positions as Managing Director Asia-Pacific and VP Business Development at independent power development company APR Energy LLC where he built and managed APR’s Asia Pacific business, and extensive board experience from his position as Non-Executive Director at infrastructure development company, Infraco Asia Development.

Previously he spent 10 years with ING Bank, N.V. in Hong King and Singapore where he held positions as Managing Director, Head of Corporate Finance, Asia, and Head of Utilities and Infrastructure Group, Asia. Earlier positions include Business Development Director at IPP developer Mirant Corporation, Hong Kong, Senior Associate at Gide Loyrette Nouel, a law firm in Paris, France, and as Solicitor at Clayton Utz, a law firm in Sydney, Australia.

Clive Turton holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws (Hons) degrees from Australian National University.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A / S, Aarhus, Dänemark





