8.2 Consulting AG hat die Risikoprüfung für Zurich Utility EWZ beim Kauf des TWB2 Offshore-Windpark durchgeführt

8.2 Consulting AG hat die technische Risikoprüfung bei der Transaktion von Zurich Utility EWZ gemeinsam mit dem Schweizer Asset Manager Fontavis für Trianel Windpark Borkum 2 erfolgreich abgeschlossen.

(WK-intern) – Zürich Utility EWZ zusammen mit dem Schweizer Vermögensverwalter Fontavis hat einen Anteil von 24,5% an dem 200 MW TWB2 Offshore-Windpark in der Nordsee gekauft.

EWZ finanziert den Kauf über 187,5 Mio €. Der vom Zürcher Gemeinderat genehmigte Rahmenkredit für den Offshore-Windpark könnte im Gegenzug dafür 39.000 Zürcher Haushalte mit (105 GWh pro Jahr) Strom beliefern.

“8.2 Consulting AG has successfully completed the technical due diligence on the transaction of Zurich utility EWZ together with Swiss asset manager Fontavis for Trianel Windpark Borkum 2 (TWB2).

Zurich utility EWZ together with Swiss asset manager Fontavis has bought a 24,5% stake in the 200 MW TWB2 offshore wind farm in the North Sea. EWZ will finance the purchase via a 187,5 Mio. € framework credit approved by the Zurich municipal council. The offshore wind farm could provide power for 39,000 Zurich households (105 GWh per year).

8.2 Consulting AG performed a comprehensive technical due diligence on the project focused on turbine technology, technical performance, certification, project life-time, CAPEX and OPEX analysis and O&M-Strategy. 8.2 Consulting AG provides in-depth offshore expertise gained from their involvement in offshore wind since 2006 with a wide range of technical inspection and technical consulting services. Since then they are involved in more than 70% of the German offshore projects and are now one of the leading independent renewable energy experts in Europe.

Kimon Marketos, project manager at EWZ: “This project is the second step for EWZ in offshore wind after our investment in the Butendiek project. The technical expertise and professionality of the 8.2 Consulting AG team was invaluable for us in the acquisition process of this project and we were very happy that we had them and their professional expertise at our side.”

“Our team of experts with profound knowledge in turbine-technology, project development, certification and operation and maintenance is committed to the demands of our clients. We have hands-on offshore experience and can therefore use our insights from out at sea in order to give a precise and balanced support to our customers.” (Project Manager Dr. Pascal Sommer)

Trianel Windpark Borkum II comprising 32 Senvion 6.2M152 turbines with a total capacity of about 200 MW is located 45km north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, close to the already operational 200MW Trianel Borkum 1 wind farm. The offshore installation of the wind farm is planned for the beginning of 2018.”

PR: 8.2 Consulting AG

Image: Senvion 6.2M152 Prototype; Source: 8.2 Consulting AG

