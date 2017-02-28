Vestas erhält eine Bestellung über 174 Windturbinen aus den USA

Vestas-WKA / Foto: HB

Vestas erhält 348 MW-Auftrag aus in den USA

(WK-intern) – Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in the USA comprising 174 V110-2.0 MW turbines, totalling 348 MW. Wind turbine nacelles, blades, and towers will be produced in Vestas‘ Colorado factories.

Additional information about the project: 

Customer: Undisclosed
Project name: Undisclosed
Location/Country: USA
Number of MW: 348 MW
Number of turbines/turbine type(s): 174 x V110-2.0 MW turbines
Contract type:   Supply-only
Contract scope: The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year AOM 4000 service agreement.
Time of delivery: Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.   

Total year-to-date announced order intake in MW: 899 MW (see overview at vestas.com/investor).

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S

