Vestas erhält eine Bestellung über 174 Windturbinen aus den USA

(WK-intern) – Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in the USA comprising 174 V110-2.0 MW turbines, totalling 348 MW. Wind turbine nacelles, blades, and towers will be produced in Vestas‘ Colorado factories.
Additional information about the project:
|Customer:
|Undisclosed
|Project name:
|Undisclosed
|Location/Country:
|USA
|Number of MW:
|348 MW
|Number of turbines/turbine type(s):
|174 x V110-2.0 MW turbines
|Contract type:
|Supply-only
|Contract scope:
|The contract includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a multi-year AOM 4000 service agreement.
|Time of delivery:
|Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Total year-to-date announced order intake in MW: 899 MW (see overview at vestas.com/investor).
PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas-WKA / Foto: HB