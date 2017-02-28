GP JOULE wählt Breeze für Wind Farm Management

Die deutsch-basierte GP JOULE hat sich für das Breeze Wind Farm Management System für die Überwachung von Windparks, die Berichterstattung und die Analyse entschieden.

(WK-intern) – GP JOULE bietet ein komplettes Angebot an Produkten und Dienstleistungen für Projekte im Bereich erneuerbare Energien.

Das Unternehmen ist bekannt dafür, seine Kunden und Partner zu bedienen, indem es sich am Anfang eines Projektes engagiert, vom ersten Facility-Konzept bis hin zur Projekt-Inbetriebnahme, um die volle Leistung zu gewährleisten.

GP JOULE Chooses Breeze for Wind Farm Management

German-based GP JOULE has chosen Breeze Wind Farm Management system for wind farm monitoring, reporting and analysis.

GP JOULE offers a complete range of products and services for renewable energy projects. The company is known to service its customers and partners by getting involved right on the onset of any project, from the initial facility concept all the way to project commissioning, ensuring full performance.

GP JOULE has already developed and installed over 110 MW of wind farms across Germany. Additionally, GP JOULE manages the turnkey monitoring and maintenance management of a portfolio of 145 MW. The company will use Breeze to monitor, analyze and optimize its 23 wind farms in Germany.

“We found Breeze to be the most modern and capable system on the market and simply put the one that best meets our needs. The responsiveness and friendly support of the Breeze team did also greatly contribute to our choice,” says Stefan Jensen, Service Manager of GP JOULE.

“We are very happy to have met the high requirements of GP JOULE and to be selected by them. They are knowledgeable, modern and proactive, always seeking to increase energy production and asset performance”, says Elias Bernerskog, Director of Sales, Greenbyte.

About GP JOULE

GP JOULE develops and realizes energy and operating concepts for the future-oriented use of sun, wind, biomass and energy storage. The Germany-based company has already installed a total – capacity of well over 600 MW of generation projects around the world and manages total Commercial and O&M Services for more than 800 MW of assets. Being a pure-play renewable company, GP JOULE expanded its range of products and services across other energy-related sectors such as e-mobility and heating. GP JOULE operates six sites in northern and southern Germany as well as in the US and Canada.

About Breeze

Breeze, a product of Greenbyte AB in Gothenburg Sweden, is a modern user-friendly wind farm management system. With over 360 wind farms in 20 countries, Breeze is at the forefront of bringing state of the art, cloud-based software to the wind industry to increase energy production.

PR: Greenbyte AB

GP JOULE wind farm / Pressebild: Greenbyte

