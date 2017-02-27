Vestas – Transaktionen im Zusammenhang mit dem Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Zeitraum vom 20. bis 24. Februar 2017

On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 04/2017.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the „Safe Harbour“ rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas‘ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 20-24 February 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 20 February 2017 55,235 514.74 28,431,399 21 February 2017 17,010 518.03 8,811,685 22 February 2017 20,420 522.18 10,662,871 23 February 2017 23,964 529.41 12,686,899 24 February 2017 23,000 524.32 12,059,347 Accumulated under the programme 319,613 513.92 164,254,405

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Weitere Beiträge: