Vestas stellt zwei neue Vertriebsgeschäftsfelder für Asien-Pazifik und China vor

(WK-intern) – Vestas introduces two new sales business units for Asia-Pacific and China

The two sales business units (SBU) are established as part of Vestas‘ revised corporate strategy and will strengthen Vestas‘ presence and market position in strategic and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and China (APC).

To build on Vestas‘ momentum in APC and align with the updated corporate strategy, Vestas will re-organise the current SBU APC into two new SBUs for the region per April 1, 2017. The two SBUs will be called SBU CHI, covering China and Mongolia, and SBU ASP, covering all other Asia-Pacific countries, including India. The two SBUs will be based in Beijing and Singapore respectively.

Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer Juan Araluce comments: „With the introduction of two SBUs, each dedicated to a more specific regional area of responsibility, we are investing more resources in the region and creating a more agile and customer centric organisation. The aim is to achieve a deeper market understanding and ultimately increase our market share“.

To head up the new SBUs, two Presidents/Group Senior Vice Presidents have been appointed. Mr. Kebao Yang, who most recently was Chairman and General Manager of Caterpillar (Qingzhou) Ltd. , will head SBU CHI, joining on March 20, 2017, while the appointed head of SBU ASP will join Vestas during April 2017 and be disclosed at a later point.

With the decision to split the current SBU APC into two new units, President and Group Senior Vice President Chris Beaufait has chosen to leave Vestas to pursue new opportunities outside of the company.

Juan Araluce said: „Chris has successfully led our daily operations in APC since April 2014 and grown the region to a point where creating two new SBUs is a natural next step. I would like to thank him for his dedication and contribution to the positive development of region. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.“

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with close to 82 GW of wind turbines in 76 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 71 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas‘ more than 21,800 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

Press release from Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, Denmark

Anders Runevad, President and CEO / Vestas

