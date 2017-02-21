Vestas – Transaktionen im Zusammenhang mit dem Aktienrückkaufprogramm vom 13. bis 17. Februar 2017

Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 13-17 February 2017

(WK-intern) – On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No 04/2017.

The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the „Safe Harbour“ rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas‘ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 13-17 February 2017: 

  Number of
shares		 Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,
DKK
13 February 2017  10,800 502.02  5,421,862
14 February 2017  11,000 513.50  5,648,525
15 February 2017  25,000 515.28  12,881,875
16 February 2017  25,590 517.21  13,235,296
17 February 2017  33,160 514.74  17,068,768
Accumulated under the programme  179,984 508.95  91,602,205

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

