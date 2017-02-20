Senvion unterzeichnet Vertrag über 300 MW für zwei Windparks in Australien

Senvion signs order for over 300 MW in Australia

Hamburg/Melbourne: Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has signed a conditional contract with Nexif Energy for the EPC contracts and maintenance agreements for the 25 turbine Glen Innes Wind Farm in New South Wales and the 59 turbine Lincoln Gap Wind Farm in South Australia.

Jürgen Geissinger, CEO of Senvion, said: „We are particularly happy to announce this contract with Nexif Energy, only a short time after being selected as single preferred supplier. This highlights the strong product fit Senvion can provide for Australian projects. We are very much looking forward to further building on our partnership with Nexif Energy.“

Both wind farms will see the introduction of the new Senvion 3.6M140 turbine into the Australian market. Compared to its predecessor, the energy yield has been increased by up to 20 per cent at wind speeds of 7.5 m/s, and the lifetime has been extended by 25 per cent from 20 to 25 years. Improvements to the blades have resulted in lower sound in all operating modes. Combined, the projects will deliver over 300 megawatts (MW) of clean, renewable energy to Australian consumers.

Raymond Gilfedder, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion Australia said: „The next few years will be a busy time for the wind industry in Australia. Senvion is in an excellent position to contribute to Australia’s clean energy future with a great range of turbines and an experienced and professional team. The 3.6M140 turbine is particularly well suited to the Australian market delivering exceptional value to our customers.“

Raymond Gilfedder joined the Senvion Australia team recently as CEO and Managing Director after having been Managing Director for Senvion’s Northern Europe hub since 2013.

Since commencing operations in Australia in 2002, Senvion has installed 218 wind turbines from across the Senvion two megawatt series with a cumulated rated power of over 440 MW in Australia. Senvion Australia Pty. Ltd. is the regional subsidiary providing Senvion wind turbine technology and solutions across Australia, New Zealand and the Southern Pacific region.

About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location – with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The systems are designed at the Senvion TechCenter in Osterrönfeld and manufactured at its German plants in Husum (North Friesland), Trampe (Brandenburg) and Bremerhaven, as well as Portugal. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 6,600 wind turbines around the world. The company’s operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

