Gamesa bekräftigt seine Führung in Indien mit Aufträgen über 278 MW für 7 Windparks

(WK-intern) – Gamesa reaffirms its leadership in India with orders for the supply of 278 MW at seven wind developments

In total, the company has been commissioned to install 139 of its G114-2.0 MW and G97-2.0 MW wind turbines

Gamesa continues to reinforce its positioning in India, where the company has ranked as the leading OEM for the last three years, with seven new orders. Specifically, the company will supply a total of 278 MW to several customers1.

Gamesa will supply, install and commission the turbines at all seven developments. Three of them are EPC contracts, so that it will also perform the corresponding civil engineering work at these facilities.

In all, Gamesa will supply 99 (198 MW) of its G114-2.0 turbines and 40 (80 MW) of its G97-2.0 MW model. The projects are slated for commissioning between March and October 2017.

Leadership position in India

Present in India since 2009, the company has been the leading OEM in India for the last three years, according to MAKE Consultancy, having increased its gap with respect to the next contender in 2015 when it lifted its market share from 25% to 34%.

In parallel, Gamesa has been reinforcing its industrial capabilities in this region, which accounts for close to 30% of the company’s total sales volume. Against this backdrop, the company recently inaugurated a new factory in the Nellore region, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, adding to its blade plant in Halol (Gujarat), nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and repair centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).

