Vestas veröffentlicht neu Zahlen seines Aktienrückkaufprogramms

Vestas – Transaktionen im Zusammenhang mit dem Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Zeitraum vom 8. bis 10. Februar 2017



On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 04/2017. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 8 to 10 February 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 08 February 2017 27,733 501.91 13,919,534 09 February 2017 22,375 500.14 11,190,740 10 February 2017 24,326 502.98 12,235,603 Accumulated under the programme rap="nowrap" align="right"> 74,434 501.73 37,345,877

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

