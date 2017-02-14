Ingeteam, Anbieter von elektrischen Umformern für Windanlagen, erreicht 5GW Schallmauer

Ingeteam, ein unabhängiger globaler Anbieter von elektrischen Umformeranlagen, gab heute bekannt, dass es ein neues Rekordjahr für die Auslieferung seiner Windkraftanlagentechnologie weltweit erreicht hat.

(WK-intern) – Allein mit knapp 5 GW neuer Kapazität wurden 2016 insgesamt 36.414 MW an Windenergieanlagen mit Ingeteam-Technologie ausgerüstet, so dass das spanische Unternehmen weltweit in diesem Segment die Nummer 1 ist.

Besonders beeindruckend war die Ingeteam-Rekordperformance in den aufstrebenden Windmärkten, trotz des intensiven Wettbewerbs. Die Auslieferungen nach Indien und Brasilien erreichten 2016 ein Spitzenvolumen von 1.268 MW und 837 MW.

Ingeteam takes wind converter supplier top spot after record-breaking year

Ingeteam, an independent global supplier of electrical conversion equipment, announced today that it achieved a new record year for the deliveries of its wind power converters worldwide. With nearly 5 GW of new capacity added in 2016 alone, a total of 36,414 MW of wind turbines have been equipped with Ingeteam’s technology since 1995, making the Spanish company the world’s number one supplier of wind power converters.

Ingeteam’s record performance was particularly impressive in large emerging wind markets, despite intense competition. Deliveries to India and Brazil reached a peak volume of 1,268 MW and 837 MW, respectively, in 2016.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of India, the country’s total wind power capacity has reached more than 28 GW, with an additional 3,612 MW installed in 2016 alone. Ingeteam ended 2016 with more than 35% of the wind power capacity installed in the country that year. To date, 9% of all wind power capacity in India is equipped with Ingeteam’s technology.

By December 2016, over 10,740 MW was being generated by wind farms in Brazil, according to data from GWEC. In 2016, installed capacity has increased by an additional 2,014 MW, which represents a 41% market share for Ingeteam for that year and 23% of the total market to date.

“2016 was a great year: we increased the volume of our deliveries by 32% compared to 2015. We are very proud of this achievement. Our outstanding 2016 results are due to our ability to constantly stay ahead of the curve and minimize the LCoE of customers. Now, we will strive to continue to provide our clients with our market leading technology. Our goal, going forward, is to offer ever increasing performance, lifetime and reliability, with a focus on permanent innovation”, said Ana Goyen, Managing Director of Ingeteam’s Wind Business Unit.

A few months ago, Ingeteam generated broad market attention with the introduction of INGECON WIND FIX2VAR SPEED, a ground-breaking autonomous power conversion system that increases the Annual Energy Production (AEP), lifetime and grid-performance of fixed-speed wind turbines by enabling them to transform to variable-speed machines to best match wind conditions.

Since it began to do business in 1995, Ingeteam has commissioned almost 24,000 wind power converters worldwide, accounting for 36,414 MW of installed capacity, more than any of its competitors.

Ingeteam also provides generators, turbine controllers, Condition Monitoring Systems (CMS), SCADA management systems and services for wind turbines up to 12 MW for onshore and offshore applications worldwide. For more information please visit www.ingeteam.com

About Ingeteam

Ingeteam, an independent supplier of electrical conversion equipment, offers power converters, generators, turbine controllers, CMS, SCADA management systems and O&M services for wind turbines up to 12 MW for onshore and offshore applications. The company is committed to investing in technology and innovation as the drivers of future growth. Since 1995, almost 24,000 wind power converters have been commissioned with Ingeteam

s technology, accounting for 36 GW of installed wind power capacity worldwide and a 7.5% market share[1]. The company’s global footprint includes manufacturing facilities in Europe, North and South America, and sales and service centers strategically located all over the world. In 2016, 7% of net sales was invested in R&D, the backbone of Ingeteam’s business activity.

PR: Ingeteam

Pressebild: Ingeteam

Weitere Beiträge: