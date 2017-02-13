World Small Wind Conference vom 1. bis 2. Juni in München

“Small Wind & Solar Hybrid Systems: Key to a Self-Sufficient Energy Future”

Munich, Germany, 1-2 June 2017

(WK-intern) – (WK-intern) – The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) and Intersolar Europe are pleased to invite the small and medium wind stakeholders as well as the Solar PV and Energy Storage industry to participate in the World Small Wind Conference (WSWC2017), taking place in Munich/Germany on 1 and 2 June 2017, in parallel with the Intersolar Europe exhibition 2017 (31 May – 2 June 2017).

Participants from over 30 countries gathered in each of the seven internationals small wind conferences organised by WWEA in previous years – including top small wind manufacturers, representatives from international organisations like IRENA, national small wind associations, members of the academia and consumers.

The main theme of the conference is Small Wind & Solar Hybrid Systems – Key to a self-sufficient energy future. The conference is aimed at jointly exploring the current status and future developments of the wind & solar hybrid technology as well as to present new innovative business models that could exploit the market of self-supply electricity.

Abstracts are invited on issues within the scope of the topic of the conference:

Market potential

Small Wind technology

Hybrid systems and energy storage

Microgrids and minigrids

Site assessment

Wind power for islands

Distributed applications

System integration, optimization and grid connection

Development in extreme climate and special conditions

Financing, insurance and risk control, etc.

International cooperation, capacity building, education and training

Wind power policies and incentive measures

Accepted abstracts may also be published on www.small-wind.org – the leading small wind portal!

About Intersolar Europe

Intersolar Europe in Munich is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners. It takes place annually at the Messe München exhibition center in Munich, Germany, and focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, energy storage and renewable heating, as well as smart renewable ene

rgy. The accompanying Intersolar Europe Conference consolidates certain topics of the exhibition.

About ees Europe

ees Europe, Europe’s largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, takes place in conjunction with Intersolar Europe. Together with the accompanying ees Europe Conference, the exhibition covers the entire value chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.

World Wind Energy Association

