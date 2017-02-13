World Small Wind Conference vom 1. bis 2. Juni in München

“Small Wind & Solar Hybrid Systems: Key to a Self-Sufficient Energy Future”
Munich, Germany, 1-2 June 2017
(WK-intern) – (WK-intern) – The World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) and Intersolar Europe are pleased to invite the small and medium wind stakeholders as well as the Solar PV and Energy Storage industry to participate in the World Small Wind Conference (WSWC2017), taking place in Munich/Germany on 1 and 2 June 2017, in parallel with the Intersolar Europe exhibition 2017 (31 May – 2 June 2017).
Participants from over 30 countries gathered in each of the seven internationals small wind conferences organised by WWEA in previous years – including top small wind manufacturers, representatives from international organisations like IRENA, national small wind associations, members of the academia and consumers.
The main theme of the conference is Small Wind & Solar Hybrid Systems – Key to a self-sufficient energy future. The conference is aimed at jointly exploring the current status and future developments of the wind & solar hybrid technology as well as to present new innovative business models that could exploit the market of self-supply electricity.
Abstracts are invited on issues within the scope of the topic of the conference:
Market potential
Small Wind technology
Hybrid systems and energy storage
Microgrids and minigrids
Site assessment
Wind power for islands
Distributed applications
System integration, optimization and grid connection
Development in extreme climate and special conditions
Financing, insurance and risk control, etc.
International cooperation, capacity building, education and training
Wind power policies and incentive measures
Accepted abstracts may also be published on www.small-wind.org – the leading small wind portal!
About Intersolar Europe
Intersolar Europe in Munich is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners. It takes place annually at the Messe München exhibition center in Munich, Germany, and focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, energy storage and renewable heating, as well as smart renewable ene
About ees Europe
ees Europe, Europe’s largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, takes place in conjunction with Intersolar Europe. Together with the accompanying ees Europe Conference, the exhibition covers the entire value chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.
PR:
World Wind Energy Association