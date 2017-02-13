Europäisches Forschungsprojekt will Windstromkosten um 10% senken

Bei der heutigen Technik wird jede Windanlage eine Windparks einzeln gesteuert.

(WK-intern) – Diese Art des Betriebs von Windparks bedeutet, dass jede Windenergieanlage nur auf der Grundlage der verfügbaren Informationen über ihre eigenen Messungen arbeitet.

Dadurch wird der Windpark nicht optimal genutzt, da alle Windenergieanlagen im Windpark nicht als ein großes Systems funktionieren.

Closed Loop Wind Farm Control

Current practice in wind turbines operation is that every turbine has its own controller that optimizes its own performance in terms of energy capture and loading. This way of operating wind farms means that each wind turbine operates based only on the available information on its own measurements. This gets the wind farm to operate in a non-optimum way, since wind turbines are not operating as players of a major system.

The major reasons for this non-optimum approach of wind farms operation are based on the lack of knowledge and tools which can model the dynamics of the flow inside the wind farm, how wind turbines modifies this flow, and how the wind turbines are affected by the perturbed flow. In addition, this lack of tools deals to also a lack of advanced control solutions, because there are not any available tool which can help on developing and testing virtually advanced control concepts for wind farms.

CL-WINDCON will bring up with new innovative solutions based on wind farm open and closed loop advanced control algorithms which will enable to treat the entire wind farm as a unique integrated optimization problem. This will be possible thanks to the development of appropriate dynamic tools for wind farm simulation, at a reasonable computing effort. These tools for wind farm dynamic modelling of wind farm models will be fully open source at the end of the project, while control algorithms will be extensively validated simulations, in wind tunnel tests. Some open loop validations will be performed at wind farm level tests.

Proposed control algorithms, useful for future but also for already existing wind farms. Then these will improve the LCOE, as well as the O&M costs will decrease, and improves in terms of reliability the wind turbine and wind farm. These performance improvements will be evaluated for both, wind turbine operation and wind farm operation.

Wind Energy: Reduction of environmental impact of wind energy: The challenge is to develop potential mitigating strategies or alternative solutions and to increase public acceptance of wind energy, thereby shortening consenting procedures, on the basis of an increased scientific understanding of the social and environmental impact of wind turbines and (clusters of) wind farms both on and off-shore (including floating) and to identify solutions for improved wind turbines/farms with less impact. Innovative mitigation actions could increase the deployment possibilities for wind energy, developing a better understanding of the impact of wind energy on the environment as there are still gaps in the knowledge which result in long consenting procedures and reduced deployment possibilities and secondly, developing innovative mitigation actions. Cooperation with NGOs and civil society groups is essential for further investigation of the roots of resistive behaviour as engaging and involving concerned communities can facilitate addressing this specific challenge.

Participants

GENERAL ELECTRIC DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING GMBH Germany,

ENEL GREEN POWER Italy,

RAMBOLL IMS INGENIEURGESELLSCHAFT MBH Germany,

GARRAD HASSAN & PARTNERS LTD United Kingdom,

TECHNISCHE UNIVERSITEIT DELFT Netherlands,

UNIVERSITAET STUTTGART

Germany,TECHNISCHE UNIVERSITAET MUENCHEN Germany,STICHTING ENERGIEONDERZOEK CENTRUM NEDERLAND Netherlands,POLITECNICO DI MILANO Italy,IKERLAN SCL Spain AALBORG UNIVERSITET Denmark,QI ENERGY ASSESSMENT SL Spain,UL INTERNATIONAL GMBH Germany,ALLIANCE FOR SUSTAINABLE ENERGY LLC United States

Windpark / Foto: HB

