CWind erweitert sein Angebot an Dienstleistungen für die Offshore-Windindustrie

CWind to Deliver Global Marine’s Power Cable Capabilities

(WK-intern) – CWind Extends Offering Positioning Itself to Meet Wider Customer Needs

Colchester – CWind, a leading provider of services to the offshore wind industry, announced today that it will incorporate the resources of its parent company Global Marine Systems Limited Group to expand the breadth of services it offers to wind farm owners and developers.

CWind currently provides services including blade repair, corrosion protection, inspections and maintenance (topside and subsea), cable pull-ins and temporary power supply. By adding power cable installation and maintenance solutions to its offering CWind can now manage and deliver entire cable packages covering the lifecycle of an offshore wind farm from the feed stage with detailed desk top studies and route surveys, through to the installation and protection of cable.

“With Global Marine, CWind now has access to additional technical resources to pursue its growth strategy with confidence,” said Lee Andrews, Managing Director for Power, CWind. “The combined power of Global Marine and CWind will position us to continue to grow and service our customers with an even more diverse offering.”

CWind will be responsible for all aspects of the power related business both in the UK and internationally. The Company has built a strong customer base in this area and prides itself on being responsive to client needs and meeting market demands with new innovative solutions. This customer-focused ethos will continue, and the current team will now be bolstered with experienced proposal and subsea engineers, as well as project managers from parent company Global Marine, utilising existing group skills and experience to deliver power cable installation and maintence services.

CWind will have access to a larger pool of assets within this extended offering including the C.S. Sovereign, a highly capable vessel which has installed almost 400 inter-array cables globally, as well as CWind’s existing fleet of 17 Crew Transfer Vessels. CWind will also have access to a diverse array of subsea equipment, including the Q1000 jet trenching Remotely Operated Vehicle, which will support CWind’s ability to deliver more complex work packag

es.

Mr. Andrews concluded, “CWind expects to continue to innovate by introducing a range of new subsea and topside services with an integrated power and export cable installation, repair and balance of plant associated portfolio. We have built a successful business and with the ongoing commitment and support of Global Marine are strongly positioned to continue winning.”

PR: CWind

Pressebild: CWind

Weitere Beiträge: