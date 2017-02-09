Gamesa baut den ersten Windpark in Indonesien mit 30 G114-2.5 MW-Turbinen

Gamesa to supply the turbines for Indonesia’s first wind farm

(WK-intern) – Moreover, this order marks the first time Gamesa will install its G114-2.5 MW turbines in Asia-Pacific.

Gamesa, a global technology leader in wind energy, has entered into an agreement with PT UPC Sidrap Bayu Energi – a joint venture owned by UPC Renewables, PT Binatek and AC Energy Holdings- for the supply of 75 MW for the first wind farm ever to be commissioned in Indonesia, a high-potential wind market1.

This order also constitutes a sales and product milestone for Gamesa as it marks the first time its G114-2.5 MW model will be installed in Asia-Pacific. These turbines will reach up to 2.625 MW under certain technical conditions.

Specifically, the company will commission 30 of these turbines at the Sidrap wind farm, located on the island of Sulawesi. The machines are slated for delivery during the third quarter of this year and the project is due to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2018.

This project is part of the Indonesian government program to reach 35 GW by 2019, combining traditional and renewable sources. Longer term, its goal is to have 23% of output generated from renewable sources by 2025.

Besides this maiden order in Indonesia, Gamesa’s Asian footprint also extends to Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, China and India, having installed over 8,000 MW in these markets.

