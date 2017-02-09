Am 31. Januar 2017 besuchte H. M. Queen Máxima den Windpark Nijmegen-Betuwe.

H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Lagerwey windturbine
(WK-intern) – On January 31, 2017 H. M. Queen Máxima visited wind farm Nijmegen-Betuwe.
She has talked with residents of the wind farm along the A15 to hear how EUR 2 million for this wind farm has been raised by more than 1,300 citizens and individuals.
Wind farm Nijmegen Betuwe serves as a model project for citizen participation.
The Queen spoke at a roundtable discussion with local residents, Gelderland deputy Jan Jacob van Dijk and Nijmegen alderman Harriet Tiemens.
Henk Lagerweij, founder of Lagerwey, was also present to explain the workings of a Lagerwey wind turbine to Queen Máxima.
PR: Lagerwey
H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visits Lagerwey windturbine / Pressebild