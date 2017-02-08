Vestas Aktienrückkaufprogramm von bis zu 705 Mio. DKK (rund 95 Mio. EUR)

Der Verwaltungsrat der Vestas Wind Systems A / S hat beschlossen, im Zeitraum vom 8. Februar 2017 bis zum 4. Mai 2017 ein Aktienrückkaufprogramm in Höhe von bis zu 705 Mio. DKK (rund 95 Mio. EUR) einzuleiten.



Vestas Share buy-back programme of up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million)

The Board of Directors of Vestas Wind Systems A/S has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) to be executed during the period 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The share buy-back programme is initiated pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 30 March 2016, which authorises Vestas to acquire treasury shares at a nominal value not exceeding 10 percent of the share capital at the time of the authorisation. The consideration for such shares may not deviate by more than 10 percent from the closing price quoted by Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of purchase.

The share buy-back will be structured in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

Purpose

The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

At Vestas’ annual general meeting in 2018, a resolution will be proposed that shares acquired, which are not used for hedging purposes of share based incentive programmes, will be cancelled.

Time frame

The share buy-back programme will run from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

Terms

Vestas has appointed Nordea as lead manager for the share buy-back programme. Nordea will make its own trading decisions independently of and without influence or involvement from Vestas.

Under the share buy-back programme Vestas may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 705 million, and no more than 14,383,584 shares, corresponding to 6.5 percent of the share capital of Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

No shares may be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of i) the price of the last independent trade and ii) the highest current independent bid at the trading venue, on which the purchase is carried out, at the time of trading.

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased on each trading day may not exceed 25 percent of the average daily trading volume of shares on the trading venue, on which the purchase is carried out, over the last 20 trading days prior to the date of purch

ase.

Prior to the share buy-back, Vestas holds 7,770,888 treasury shares, equal to 3.5 percent of the share capital.

Vestas is entitled to suspend or stop the programme at any time subject to an announcement to Nasdaq Copenhagen.

On a weekly basis, Vestas will issue an announcement in respect of transactions made under the programme.

