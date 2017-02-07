Die Verkaufs- und Leasingvereinbarung spiegelt die Strategie von Vestas wider

Vestas ist der globale Partner der Energiewirtschaft für Windkraftlösungen.

(WK-intern) – Vestas to sell and lease back Aarhus headquarters buildings

Solstra Capital Partners A/S and Sampension will buy the two headquarters buildings at Hedeager 42 and Hedeager 44, with Vestas leasing back Hedeager 42 in its entirety and parts of Hedeager 44.

The sale and leaseback arrangement reflects Vestas’ strategy of managing its real estate holdings flexibly and efficiently. Vestas’ corporate headquarters will remain at Hedeager 42 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Press release from Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, Denmark

Anders Runevad, President and CEO / Vestas

