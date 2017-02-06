Vestas baut mit 100 MW Auftrag seine führende Marktposition in Argentinien weiter aus

Vestas hat von Greenwind S.A eine Bestellung von 29 V126-3.45 MW-Turbinen für den 100 MW Corti-Windpark in der Bahía Blanca erhalten.

Vestas wins 100 MW deal in Argentina

The order for the Corti wind project takes Vestas’ firm order intake in Argentina since December 2016 to 225 MW, reinforcing Vestas’ leading position in the market.

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order from Greenwind S.A, a subsidiary of Pampa Energía, one of the largest power companies in Argentina, to supply 29 V126-3.45 MW turbines for the 100 MW Corti wind park in the Bahía Blanca, Argentina.

The order is an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract and comprises supply, installation, civil works and commissioning of the wind turbines. A 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement is also included to ensure optimal operation of the wind farm at all times. Turbine delivery is planned for the third quarter of 2017, while commissioning is expected for the second quarter of 2018.

President of Vestas Mediterranean, Marco Graziano, comments, “In 2011, Vestas built Argentina’s largest wind park and we are pleased to see that wind energy is once again growing in the country. This order underlines the momentum our 3 MW platform has achieved in Argentina and demonstrates that Vestas’ turbines are well-suited for the variety of sites across the country”.

Argentina has committed to reach 20 percent renewable energy by the end of 2025 and recently passed the Argentinian Renewable Energy Law, which requires large e

lectricity consumers to get a minimum of eight percent of its power production from renewable sources.

To meet the increasing demand in Argentina, Vestas opened an office in Buenos Aires in 2016 and received orders from a number of customers, including Genneia S.A. and YPF Energía Eléctrica S.A. a subsidiary of YPF oil company.

