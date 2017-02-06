Kooperation zur Entwicklung eines neuen Schiffsdesigns für den Offshore-Windmarkt

Fred. Olsen Ocean und Teekay Offshore schaffen Gemeinschaftsunternehmen

Fred. Olsen Ocean AS und Teekay Offshore Partner L.P. (Teekay Offshore) haben eine Vereinbarung zur Entwicklung eines neuen Schiffsdesigns für den Offshore-Windmarkt abgeschlossen.

Fred. Olsen Ocean and Teekay Offshore form joint venture

Fred. Olsen Ocean AS and Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore) have entered into an agreement to develop a new vessel design for the offshore wind market.

John B. Andersen, VP Business Development in Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (a Fred. Olsen Ocean company), will lead this new initiative and the corresponding team.

“We are very excited to work with Teekay Offshore and we see great potential in developing a vessel that fills the gap between crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and service operations vessels (SOVs) in the offshore wind space,” said John B. Andersen.

The two companies are planning to co-develop a vessel that will allow technicians to access wind turbines in higher sea states at a lower cost. It is a game changer and the first step on a journey to bring the HiLoad technology to offshore wind. Sea trials will start in the end of 2017.

“Teekay is very pleased to have the opportunity to join forces with Fred. Olsen Ocean AS,” said Tor Olav Øie, Head of Strategic

Development in Teekay Offshore’s Stavanger office. He added that “we are excited about the idea of combining our existing HiLoad maritime technology with Fred. Olsen Ocean’s strong operational experience within the renewable energy sector, a market that we both see promising future potentials in.”

