Offshore-Windpark Borkum: EMO und Trianel kooperieren weiter mit Crew-Transportschiff “WINDEA one”

Die Spezialschiffe befördern Service-Ingenieure sowie Fracht- und Versorgungsgüter in den Offshore-Windpark, ca. 45 km von der Insel Borkum entfernt.

(WK-intern) – EMO and Trianel to continue collaboration with CTV “WINDEA one”

The EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH (EMO) has once again been able to secure a charter contract through Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum GmbH & Co. KG for the provision of the Crew Transfer Vessel “WINDEA one”.

The special ship transports service engineers as well as freight and supply goods into the offshore wind farm, approximately 45 km from the island of Borkum.

During the charter runtime, the “WINDEA one” will remain stationed on the North Sea island of Borkum and will have its own floating dock at the EMO in the Borkum shelter harbour. Both the adjacent Offshore Service Base and also the floating dock are part of the facilities provided long-term to the Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum by EMO.

“We are proud and delighted that the Trianel Team has once again placed its faith in us”, says Jan Heyenga, Head of Maritime Services. “The collaboration, which has now continued for four years, is ideal. During our daily operations, we see how important a well-coordinated and experienced Team comprising of the ship’s crew and service engineers is”, adds Heyenga.

The CTV “WINDEA one”, a DAMEN FCS 2610 model, was put into service in 2013 and sails under the German flag. In addition to passengers it can transport freight and supply goods.

The first development stage of the Trianel Windpark Borkum with 40 wind turbines and a total capacity of 200 MW was put into operation on 1st September 2015. 33 municipal utilities and regional energy providers from Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland and the municipal utility cooperation Trianel are involved i

n the first purely municipal offshore wind farm in the North Sea. The wind farm produces approximately 800 million kilowatt hours of environmentally-friendly power per year.

The contract with Emden-based EMO will now run until the end of 2019. “We are looking forward to having continuous employment for our fleet through this continuation into the fourth year”, reveals Knut Gerdes, EMO Managing Director.

PR: EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH

Weitere Beiträge: