Midsummer erhält einen weiteren Auftrag für sein DUO-Dünnschicht-Solarzellen-Fertigungssystem

Midsummer, der führende schwedische Technologieanbieter von Geräten zur kostengünstigen Herstellung von flexiblen CIGS-Dünnschichtsolarzellen, erhielt von einem nicht näher benannten asiatischen Kunden einen weiteren Auftrag für eine kompakte DUO-Solarzellef ertigung.



Stockholm, Sweden – Midsummer, the Swedish leading technology provider of equipment for cost-effective manufacturing of flexible CIGS thin film solar cells, has received yet another order from an undisclosed Asian customer, for a compact DUO solar cell manufacturing system.

Midsummer has received yet another order for its compact DUO thin film solar cell manufacturing system from an undisclosed Asian customer. The system will be used for manufacturing of lightweight flexible panels to cater the growing needs for portable panels and roof top installations. The DUO manufacturing system will be delivered in August 2017.

“This order makes Midsummer’s DUO the most widely distributed CIGS technology worldwide and confirms our leading position. Our new results showing solar modules with over 14 per cent conversion efficiency has led to increased demand for our manufacturing systems”, said Sven Lindström, CEO, Midsummer AB.

The Midsummer DUO is a compact, fully automatic deposition system for CIGS solar cell manufacturing. It is designed for operational stability and superior material utilization.

“Midsummer’s DUO is the only turn-key line that can generate profit for customers, thanks to our unique technology. It produces in a segment where profitability is extremely good and the demand far exceeds supply. With Midsummer’s solar cells, which are the same size as silicon solar cells, you can use existing module equipment for the production of thin film modules that are exempt of customs duties into the USA and other markets”, Sven Lindström concluded.

Midsummer is a leading global provider of turnkey production lines for cost-effective

manufacturing of flexible thin film CIGS (copper, indium, gallium and selenium) solar cells. Midsummer has developed a rapid process for the production of these solar cells using sputtering of all layers of the solar cell. This allows for scalable and cost-effective manufacturing of thin film solar cells. Midsummer’s customers are manufacturers of thin-film solar cells worldwide.

Pressebild: DUO Solar Cell Manufacturing Equipment

