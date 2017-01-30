Willkommen Mister Parry!

(WK-intern) – RTS Wind AG begrüßt neue UK-Geschäftsführung

Zum Anfang des Jahres 2017 hat der Brite Mr. Neil Parry die Geschäftsleitung der RTS Wind Ltd in Großbritannien übernommen.

Die erste Woche verbrachte er in Deutschland im Hauptsitz der RTS Wind AG in Bremen, wo er das Team und die allgemeinen Strukturen des Unternehmens kennenlernte.

Neil Parry verfügt über jahrelange Erfahrung in der Positionierung von Unternehmen. Er hatte mehrere führende Managementpositionen bei VESTAS, ABB und SubC als Key Account und Global Sales Manager. Er verfügt über vielfältige Kontakte zur Branche. Beides kann er zum Aufbau der RTS Wind in Großbritannien sehr gut einsetzen.

Neil Parry blickt positiv auf die Herausforderungen der kommenden Monate: „In den letzten 20 Jahren hat sich RTS Wind stetig entwickelt. Vom Bremer Recruiting-Team mit dem Schwerpunkt Windenergie zum internationalen Dienstleistungsunternehmen im Sektor Windenergie mit rund 450 Windspezialisten aus aller Welt. RTS Wind übernimmt für die großen Herstellerfirmen der Branche eigenverantwortlich Projekte im Bereich Aufbau, Wartung und Rotorblattservice. RTS Teams sind onshore und offshore europaweit im Einsatz.

Ich freue mich, diesen Prozess weiter voranzubringen und RTS Wind im UK-Markt zu etablieren, in dem die erneuerbaren Energien zukünftig eine große Rolle spielen werden.“

Interview (in englischer Sprache)

Kristin Schmidt / Marketing RTS Wind AG

Neil Parry / Managing Director / RTS Wind Ltd

Why should RTS Wind enter the UK wind energy market?

We’re already here. RTS Wind had successfully moved into the UK one year ago following the acquisition and establishment of RTS Wind Recruitment Ltd, a specialist technical offshore personnel leasing company with a long trading history serving UK renewables. This has created a strong organizational platform to scale up our UK operational capability and to offer our wider global services portfolio, ranging from specialist personnel, through turbine installation to asset O&M services, from standard scheduled maintenance to advanced blade IRM. As testimony to the current capabilities of our UK team we are currently acting as the principal contractor on a German wind farm responsible for turnkey WTG installation with the heart of the project organization being UK personnel. As with our global customers the UK sector remains of key importance, and we’re committed to further strengthening our local service capabilities and meeting the challenges that lay ahead.

Which of your former experiences will help you setting up RTS Wind in the UK?

Experience has taught me that the key to securing future UK growth will be our ability to continue to focus on being a customer centric organization, aligning our operations to mirror the business needs of our key customers, existing and new. Operational excellence requires an adherence to our customers’ standards, and a partnership approach that delivers the best business case, without compromise. To our advantage, RTS Wind Ltd is already well along this path, and the Group is focused on ensuring that to our global customers we “think global act local” meaning that we invest in our local organizations and have the project organization necessary to deliver services to best practice standards. Communication is also crucial, we need to be able to convey the read value add specific to our customers’ value chains, and show our differentiation. With over 20-years senior management experience. 10 of which are dedicated to renewables, I have no doubt that the RTS team of which I am part, will be a services outsourcing partner of choice.

What are your first steps?

There’s quite a long to do list as you can imagine but as I mentioned we’re already well on our way. Organizationally we are continuing the process of organic growth and acquisition, seeking to expand our local delivery capabilities. We now have a strong infrastructure to build upon. Operationally, we are at advanced stages of rolling out global standard solutions, such as rotor IRM services, WTG erection, HV terminations, as well as continuing to build our network of high quality renewables personnel. As we finalize these phases I am keen to focus on our local customers, listening to what their specific requirements are and how we can integrate these into our development plans. RTS has over 20-years of experience so I feel it is my duty to properly communicate how this global expertize can be focused to the benefit our UK customers. So I look forward to many customer interactions and further organizational alignment.

RTS Wind AG: Wir schaffen Zukunft. – Windkompetenz seit 1997 – Niederlassungen in Deutschland, Österreich und dem Vereinigten Königreich – 450 Windspezialisten im europaweit im Einsatz Die RTS Wind AG ist der internationale Spezialist für Fachpersonal im Bereich Windenergie. Die Kernkompetenzen liegen in der Errichtung und Wartung von Windenergieanlagen sowie in der Instandsetzung von Rotorblättern. 20 Jahre Erfahrung im Bereich der regenerativen Energien, gut ausgebildete und erfahrene Mitarbeiter “im Gurt”, viele erfolgreiche On- und Offshore-Einsätze für namenhafte Kun

den im In- und Ausland sind die Faktoren, die RTS zu einem gefragten Ansprechpartner der Branche machen. Auch für technische Fach- und Führungskräfte mit Branchenerfahrung oder Expertenkenntnissen, ist RTS der richtige Partner für erfolgreiche Projekte. RTS legt Wert auf hochwertig ausgestattete, qualifizierte Mitarbeiter, die mit eigenem Qualifizierungskonzept ausgebildet werden.

PM: RTS Wind AG

Pressebild: Neil Parry

