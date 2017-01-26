GE’s neueste MV7-5L-Laufwerk für größeres Enfield Offshore-Projekt ausgewählt

GE’s MV7Series 5 Level Drive ist die neueste Ergänzung des MV Drive Produktportfolios

(WK-intern) – GE’s Latest MV7-5L Drive Chosen for Greater Enfield Offshore Project

GE’s MV7Series 5 Level Drive is the Latest Addition to the MV Drive Product Portfolio

The High Voltage and Smaller Footprint of the MV7Series 5 Level Drive Make It Ideal for Applications in the Offshore Support Industry

The Smaller Footprint Leads to Less Installation Costs for the Customer and Gives Precious Room to the FPSO Unit

NORTHWEST, OFFSHORE AUSTRALIA – GE Energy Connections (NYSE: GE) was recently chosen to supply its MV7Series 5 Level (MV7-5L) drive, which will sit topside on a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for the Greater Enfield project.

Located 60 kilometers (km) off Exmouth in Western Australia, the project aggregates production from the Laverda Canyon, Norton over Laverda and Cimatti oil accumulations.

The MV7-5L drive with ultimate waveform configuration supplied by GE’s Power Conversion, a sub-business from GE Energy Connections, will help start and control two multiphase pumps operating in parallel 32 km away from topside the FPSO.

The drive boasts 5-level topology, enabling an increased voltage. The 12-kilovolt, high-voltage output eliminates the need for a step-up transformer, saving previous space onboard the vessel and requiring less installation costs for the customer. The smaller footprint also translates to less weight, giving room for an additional 15 to 20 tons worth of equipment.

“Less weight from the ultimate waveform drive solution installed on the FPSO unit means less structure support is required. In addition to the obvious cost-saving advantage, it also enables certain projects that were not feasible in the past, as the new solution allows more equipment to be installed before reaching the maximum capability of the supporting structure,” said Gilles Chene, senior sales manager, GE Energy Connections’ Power Conversion.

The removal of the step-up transformer means there are fewer parts to the solution, which helps reduce the risk of failure and therefore ensures high reliability. Other features of the MV7-5L drive include its ability to produce cleaner power with fewer harmonics, which can help increase equipment life expectancy.

“The high voltage and smaller footprint characteristics of this MV7-5L drive make it ideal for applications in the demanding offshore support industry,” said Luca Polezzi, oil and gas segment leader, GE’s Power Conversion. “The ultimate waveform configuration is based on proven technology, and its predecessor has an impressive 10-gigawatt installed base worldwide. Customers can be assured that they are receiving the latest technology, primed to support all endeavors.”

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. To learn more, please visit www.ge.com.

About GE Energy Connections

GE Energy Connections designs and deploys industry-leading technologies that turn the world on. We transport, convert, automate a

nd optimize energy to ensure we provide safe, efficient and reliable electrical power. Uniting all the resources and scale of the world’s first digital industrial company, we connect brilliant machines, grids, and systems to power utility, oil & gas, marine, mining and renewables customers, that keep our world running. For more information, please visit www.geenergyconnections.com.

About GE’s Power Conversion

GE’s Power Conversion business, a business unit of GE Energy Connections, applies the science and systems of power conversion to help drive the electrification of the world’s energy infrastructure by designing and delivering advanced motor, drive and control technologies that evolve today’s industrial processes for a cleaner, more productive future. Serving specialized sectors such as energy, marine, oil and gas, renewables and industry, through customized solutions and advanced technologies, GE Power Conversion partners with customers to maximize efficiency. For more information, please visit www.gepowerconversion.com.

Weitere Beiträge: