CWind unterstützt als führender Anbieter Dienstleister der Offshore-Windindustrie

CWind stellt Transportschiffe für die Offshore-Windindustrie in Großbritannien bereit .

CWind Supports Centrica Jack Up Operations from Grimsby Hub

CWind, a leading provider of services to the offshore wind industry, announced today that it provided one of its Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) to international energy and services company, Centrica.

The vessel MPC 19 CWind Alliance supported the Lynn and Inner Dowsing (LID) offshore wind farms operated by Centrica that will provide 194.4MW of installed offshore wind capacity for the UK. All work at LID is conducted through the port of Grimsby where CWind has offices, facilities and CTV berths.

Centrica required a vessel at short notice and CWind was able to meet this need by deploying a CTV from its large fleet of vessels. CWind also provided local and responsive management and support for the project from the CWind Grimsby office.

Lee Andrews, Managing Director CWind, said, “We were pleased to be able to help Centrica by supplying one of our crew transfer vessels at short notice. This further builds on our productive working relationship with Centrica, and is a clear demonstration of our adaptability to meet customer demands utilising our large fleet of vessels and local presenc

e in Grimsby.”

Jeremy Gilmour, Project Manager, Centrica commented, “We needed quick access to a suitable vessel and with CWind having offices and CTV berths at Grimsby and vessel availability, we were quickly able to arrange this charter. CWind provided a flexible and responsive service and we look forward to using their services on future charters going forward.”

PR: CWind

CWind, ein führender Anbieter von Dienstleistungen für die Offshore-Windindustrie, gab heute bekannt, dass es eines seiner Besatzung Transportschiffe zur Verfügung gestellt / Foto: HB



Weitere Beiträge: